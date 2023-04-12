Game Thread #12: Milwaukee Brewers (8-3) @ Arizona Diamondbacks (7-5)

After a 7-1 win behind a Corbin Burnes gem last night, the Brewers will look to win the rubber match this afternoon in their series against the Diamondbacks.

Janson Junk makes his Brewers debut in place of an injured Brandon Woodruff, who will miss a few turns with shoulder inflammation. Junk last pitched on Friday for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds, throwing five shutout innings.

Jesse Winker remains out of the Brewers lineup due to an illness, opening up another start for Luke Voit. Brian Anderson is also receiving a day off, so Mike Brosseau will make his second straight start at third base.

Lineups:

First pitch is scheduled for 2:40 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.