Pitching falters as Brewers lose to Diamondbacks 7-3

The Brewers’ run prevention unit struggled on Thursday afternoon as Milwaukee lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks by a score of 7-3.

Janson Junk got the spot start in place of an injured Brandon Woodruff. Junk struggled with command in his Brewers debut, allowing five runs (four earned) in 4 2⁄ 3 innings.

Much of the damage came on a three-run home run by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the third. Gurriel pounced on a hanging slider and launched it to left field.

Junk allowed seven hits and walked two. He recorded two looking strikeouts but did not induce any swings and misses.

While Junk was not sharp on the mound, Milwaukee’s defense failed to offer much support.

Josh Rojas reached on catcher’s interference by William Contreras to lead off the first inning and eventually scored the game’s first run. Willy Adames failed to convert a double play in the third inning by making an errant throw to first, Contreras made another error on a throw into center field in the fourth, and Mike Brosseau made a throwing error in the fifth.

The Brewers cut into the 5-0 deficit with a three-run seventh inning. Brosseau and Christian Yelich each hit bases-loaded singles, but Adames grounded into a double play and Brian Anderson lined out to end the threat.

Arizona added some breathing room in the bottom half of the inning against Gus Varland, who gave up a two-run shot to Corbin Carroll to make it 7-3.

The Brewers suffered their first series loss of 2023. They’ll continue their west coast trip with a four-game set against the San Diego Padres starting tomorrow night. The Brewers have not yet announced their starter for Thursday’s game, which begins at 8:40 p.m. CT.