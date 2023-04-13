 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #13: Milwaukee Brewers (8-4) @ San Diego Padres (7-6)

Colin Rea makes season debut as Brewers battle offense-heavy Padres

By Harrison_Freuck
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers start the second series of their three-city road trip on the West Coast Thursday night, taking on the Padres at Petco Park. Colin Rea is scheduled to take the mound for the first time this year for the Brewers, as he is opposed by Nick Martinez of the Padres.

Christian Yelich is in left field and batting leadoff again tonight, followed by Willy Adames, Rowdy Tellez, and William Contreras at the top of the order. Garrett Mitchell starts in center with Brian Anderson in right. Mike Brosseau starts at third base and Luke Voit has DH duties with Jesse Winker still absent with an illness.

First pitch is at 8:40 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.

