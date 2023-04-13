Game Thread #13: Milwaukee Brewers (8-4) @ San Diego Padres (7-6)

The Brewers start the second series of their three-city road trip on the West Coast Thursday night, taking on the Padres at Petco Park. Colin Rea is scheduled to take the mound for the first time this year for the Brewers, as he is opposed by Nick Martinez of the Padres.

Christian Yelich is in left field and batting leadoff again tonight, followed by Willy Adames, Rowdy Tellez, and William Contreras at the top of the order. Garrett Mitchell starts in center with Brian Anderson in right. Mike Brosseau starts at third base and Luke Voit has DH duties with Jesse Winker still absent with an illness.

Back home with Martinez on the mound! #BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/kiDZ0miQsF — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 13, 2023

First pitch is at 8:40 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.