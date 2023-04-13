Colin Rea has strong start, Brewers beat Padres 4-3 in extras

Box Score

The Brewers bullpen was unable to hold a 3-1 lead, but the offense helped pick up the slack, scoring a go-ahead run in the 10th inning to win 4-3 over the Padres on Thursday night.

Rowdy Tellez kickstarted the Brewers offense in the top of the first inning, hitting a line drive home run out to right field to drive home Christian Yelich and give the Brewers an early 2-0 lead.

Nothing like a Rowdy Bomb to start the night!#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/UvTZYJ11xn — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 14, 2023

The Padres answered right back in the bottom half of the inning, as Manny Machado hit a 3-2 pitch out to right center to cut the deficit to 2-1.

After the early offense from both teams, both starters settled down. Colin Rea, who was called up earlier in the day to make his season debut as Thursday’s starter for Milwaukee, allowed only two hits, both of which came in the first inning. He ended up with six strikeouts, one earned run, and a walk across 5 2⁄ 3 innings to keep the Brewers ahead at his exit.

The Brewers added another run in the top of the fifth on a solo homer to deep center by Mike Brosseau, making it 3-1 Milwaukee.

Peter Strzelecki came on in relief with two outs in the sixth, getting the final out of the inning before returning for the seventh. After giving up back-to-back singles, including a line drive single off his foot, Strzelecki managed to induce a double play ball from Jake Cronenworth, getting out of the jam with the lead intact.

Matt Bush got the first two outs in the bottom of the eighth before walking Matt Carpenter and giving up a homer to Trent Grisham just out of the reach of Joey Wiemer, tying the game up at 3-3.

Josh Hader set the Brewers down in order in the top of the ninth, leaving it up to Devin Williams to send the game to extras. He set down Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts, and Nelson Cruz on consecutive strikeouts, showing no signs of rust despite having not pitched since Sunday.

In the extra frame, Yelich started at second and was joined by Willy Adames after he walked. With Tellez at the plate, the Brewers converted a double steal, putting runners at second and third with no outs. A sac fly from Tellez put the Brewers ahead 4-3, but the Brewers couldn’t muster any more offense.

Rowdy drives in Yeli and we have the lead in the 10th!#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/4Dx26yKKn9 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 14, 2023

Headed to the bottom of the 10th with a 4-3 lead, Craig Counsell put in Joel Payamps to close it out. On a ground ball out to short, Adames threw to third to get Brandon Dixon out, allowing Cronenworth to reach but eliminating the ghost runner. Ha-Seong Kim lined out to Mitchell before Jose Azocar got an infield single to put runners at first and second with two outs. Payamps got out of the jam with a three-pitch strikeout of Luis Campusano, earning his first career save.

Brian Anderson singled to break an 0-for-18 stretch after a hot start to the season. Tellez had two hits, a walk, and three RBIs, while William Contreras extended his hitting streak to 10 games to open the season.

The Brewers return to action against the Padres on Friday night. Eric Lauer will take the mound for Milwaukee, with Michael Wacha toeing the rubber for San Diego. First pitch is at 8:40 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.