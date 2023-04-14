Game Thread #14: Milwaukee Brewers (9-4) @ San Diego Padres (7-7)

It’s another late night game on the west coast and the Brewers hope to end this one a little earlier tonight. After an extra-inning win yesterday, the Brewers have Eric Lauer on the mound as they hope to get two wins in a row against the Padres. Lauer’s velocity is down so there’s concern around him, and hopefully the extra day of rest will help it pick up a bit more.

Here are the lineups for tonight. The game is on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.