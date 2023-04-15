Brewers blast Padres 11-2

Box Score

After an extra-inning game yesterday, the Brewers made sure today’s game would never be in doubt. They jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and led from start to finish, posting an 11-2 win over the Padres.

The offense jumped out to the lead as the first two batters, Christian Yelich and Willy Adames, hit back-to-back doubles. That staked the Brewers to a 1-0 lead after just two batters. After two outs, the Brewers picked up the scoring again with another double, this one from Brian Anderson. Luke Voit then singled in a run and Mike Brosseau added the fourth double of the inning, and the Brewers led 4-0 after the top of the first.

Christian Yelich added a solo home run in the second inning to increase the lead to 5-0, which was more than enough support for Eric Lauer. Even though his velocity wasn’t completely back, Lauer put together a strong performance. He started the game off with eight batters retired in a row before allowing his first hit in the bottom of the third. Overall for the day, he pitched six innings and allowed just one run, a fifth inning home run to Luis Campusano. He also had five strikeouts and two walks in the win.

Back on offense, Rowdy Tellez provided a big boost of extra offense late. In the fifth inning, he hit his fourth home run of the season, a solo home run that increased the Brewers lead to 6-0. Anderson and Voit added on another run with a double and single for a 7-0 lead. Then, in the sixth, Adames walked to start the inning and William Contreras singled to put two runners on base. That brought up Tellez again, who hit his second home run of the day, this one a three-run shot to push the Brewers run total into double digits.

Bryse Wilson came in the game to relieve Lauer in the seventh and gave the rest of the bullpen the night off. He pitched the remaining three innings, which just featured the two offenses trading a run each in the eighth. Wilson finished the night with one run allowed on four hits with two strikeouts. He currently leads the team in saves after recording his second tonight.

The offense racked up 15 hits in total with 5 walks to go along with it. Every single starter on offense reached base at least once. Six different Brewers had multi-hit games, with Luke Voit leading the way with a 3-for-5 day. Willy Adames reached base the most with a 2-for-3 day that included two walks. Rowdy Tellez drove in the bulk of the runs with a 4 RBI day. Overall the offense was 5-for-15 with runners in scoring position. The only hitless Brewer was Joey Wiemer, who still reached base with a walk.

The Brewers can take the series with a win in tomorrow’s game. Freddy Peralta and Seth Lugo will face off in an afternoon matinee. First pitch is at 3:05 PM on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.