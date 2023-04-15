Game Thread #15: Milwaukee Brewers (10-4) @ San Diego Padres (7-8)

The Brewers will go for their third straight win on Jackie Robinson Day, with Freddy Peralta taking the mound for Milwaukee opposite Seth Lugo for the San Diego Padres.

In the lineup, Jesse Winker makes his return after battling bronchitis, batting second with DH duties. Victor Caratini is behind the plate with Christian Yelich, Garrett Mitchell, and Joey Wiemer in the outfield.

First pitch is at 3:05 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.