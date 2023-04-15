 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #15: Milwaukee Brewers (10-4) @ San Diego Padres (7-8)

Jesse Winker returns to lineup after illness as Crew looks to stay hot

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers will go for their third straight win on Jackie Robinson Day, with Freddy Peralta taking the mound for Milwaukee opposite Seth Lugo for the San Diego Padres.

In the lineup, Jesse Winker makes his return after battling bronchitis, batting second with DH duties. Victor Caratini is behind the plate with Christian Yelich, Garrett Mitchell, and Joey Wiemer in the outfield.

First pitch is at 3:05 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.

