Brandon Woodruff to miss longer than two weeks after subscapularis strain

Brandon Woodruff is now expected to miss more than the initial two-week outlook after it was determined that he has a subscapularis strain and will need more time to recover.

Woodruff, who exited his start on April 7 against the Cardinals after just 5 1⁄ 3 innings (84 pitches), was placed on the 15-day IL retroactive to April 8 earlier this week.

Adam McCalvy spoke with both Craig Counsell and Woodruff on the matter Saturday afternoon, including that the timeline for his return is still to be determined.

Craig Counsell with what we know about the latest diagnosis for Brandon Woodruff. pic.twitter.com/oYyhxyMV4q — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) April 15, 2023

Brandon Woodruff will know more when he sees the doc back in Milwaukee, but you get a sense here that he’s looking at an extended absence.



You also get a sense of what kind of teammate he is. pic.twitter.com/r7p1qzGbRu — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) April 15, 2023

With his absence, it seems likely that the Brewers will use Colin Rea as a fifth starter after his successful outing against the Padres in Thursday night’s victory, although Adrian Houser — who made his first rehab start on Friday with AAA Nashville — may also get the opportunity to start in the interim.