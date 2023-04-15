 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brandon Woodruff to miss longer than two weeks after subscapularis strain

Expected return for righty is undetermined

By Harrison_Freuck
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Woodruff is now expected to miss more than the initial two-week outlook after it was determined that he has a subscapularis strain and will need more time to recover.

Woodruff, who exited his start on April 7 against the Cardinals after just 5 13 innings (84 pitches), was placed on the 15-day IL retroactive to April 8 earlier this week.

Adam McCalvy spoke with both Craig Counsell and Woodruff on the matter Saturday afternoon, including that the timeline for his return is still to be determined.

With his absence, it seems likely that the Brewers will use Colin Rea as a fifth starter after his successful outing against the Padres in Thursday night’s victory, although Adrian Houser — who made his first rehab start on Friday with AAA Nashville — may also get the opportunity to start in the interim.

