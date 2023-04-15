Brewers fall to Padres 10-3 as Peralta gets roughed up

Box Score

The Milwaukee Brewers eclipsed three hours of game time for the first time this season, but unfortunately it came on a rough day for the team, as they fell 10-3 to the San Diego Padres.

For the third consecutive game, the Brewers jumped out to a lead in the top of the first. Christian Yelich walked to open the game before Jesse Winker doubled him home in his first plate appearance since Sunday after dealing with bronchitis. With two outs, Brian Anderson singled to bring home Winker, giving Milwaukee a quick 2-0 lead.

Freddy Peralta retired Trent Grisham and Manny Machado to start the bottom half of the inning, but then ran into some trouble, walking Juan Soto before giving up three straight singles to allow the Padres to tie it up at 2-2.

After a quiet top of the second, Peralta again retired the first two batters of the bottom of the inning before allowing a double from Grisham and a single from Machado to give the Padres their first lead of the series at 3-2.

Milwaukee answered back in the top of the fifth, as three straight singles from Victor Caratini, Brice Turang, and Joey Wiemer loaded the bases. Yelich struck out but Winker got his second RBI of the day on a hit by pitch. Willy Adames then flew out, keeping the game locked up at 3-3.

After a few innings of run prevention from Peralta, he gave up a go-ahead two-run, two-out homer to Jake Cronenworth in the fifth, making it 5-3 San Diego.

Joel Payamps came on in relief in the sixth, marking the end of a rough day for Peralta, who lasted just five innings and allowed five runs on nine hits and a walk with five punchouts.

In the seventh, the Padres added to their lead off Hoby Milner, as Nelson Cruz hit a sac fly to drive home Soto before Cronenworth hit another two-run homer to make it 8-3.

In a scary moment in the bottom of the eight, Machado hit a liner back to Gus Varland, who deflected the ball off his head and arm. He immediately left the game, walking off under his own power, but the extent of his injury was not clear at the time of this writing.

Javy Guerra, who replaced Varland, intentionally walked Soto, hit Xander Bogaerts on the first pitch he threw, and walked Cruz and Cronenworth to give the Padres a 10-3 lead heading into the ninth, where the Brewers were unable to provide any answer.

The Brewers had a hit in seven of nine innings but were unable to consistently capitalize, going just 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and leaving 10 runners on base across the game. San Diego was much more clutch, scoring seven runs with two outs and going 4-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Caratini had a career day in the loss, going 4-for-4 and making an impressive barehanded catch on a bunt attempt by Jose Azocar in the second. Rowdy Tellez also had another multi-hit game, going 2-for-4. Every starter except Garrett Mitchell had a hit in the loss.

The Brewers will wrap up the series in San Diego on Sunday afternoon before heading to Seattle to take on the Mariners for three games. Wade Miley and Yu Darvish are set to battle beginning at 3:10 p.m. Sunday on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.