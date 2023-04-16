 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brewers injury updates: Gus Varland placed on 15-day injured list, Jesse Winker scratched from lineup

Varland was struck by a line drive on Saturday; Winker dealing with oblique tightness

By Jack Stern
Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Brewers made a roster move prior to today’s series finale against the San Diego Padres, placing Gus Varland on the 15-day injured list and recalling Elvis Peguero from Triple-A.

Varland was involved in a scary moment on Saturday when a line drive seemingly struck him in the head. Fortunately, he got his pitching hand up in time so that it absorbed most of the blow.

The Rule 5 pick underwent X-rays that came back negative, but he’s dealing with what is being characterized as a hand contusion. He’ll sit out the next two weeks while the injury heals.

The hard-throwing Peguero will take Varland’s spot in the bullpen for now, but the Brewers could cycle numerous relievers with options to fill that spot in his absence.

Peguero has posted a 2.45 ERA and 3.42 FIP in 7 13 innings for the Nashville Sounds to start his season.

In other injury news, Jesse Winker was a late scratch from the lineup today with right oblique tightness. Winker returned to the lineup yesterday after missing five games due to an illness.

