Brewers take series finale over Padres, 1-0

Box Score

The Brewers took three of four from the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, winning the final game of the series by a score of 1-0 in a pitchers’ duel between Yu Darvish and Wade Miley.

For the first time this series, the Brewers were unable to get on the board in the first, as Darvish struck out Christian Yelich, Willy Adames, and Rowdy Tellez on just 10 pitches. That would foreshadow Darvish’s success against Milwaukee’s 1-2-3 hitters, who went just 1-for-9 with eight strikeouts against him on the day.

Miley quickly got into trouble in the bottom of the inning, giving up back-to-back singles to Xander Bogaerts and Manny Machado. Miley got out of the jam by striking out Juan Soto and Nelson Cruz before inducing a flyout from Jake Cronenworth.

The Brewers put up a run via some small ball in the top of the second, as Garrett Mitchell bunted for a hit, advanced to second base on a disengagement violation, stole third base, and scored on a sac fly from Brian Anderson to make it 1-0.

Anderson drives in Mitchell and we're on the board first!#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/AZg7UjYfNh — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 16, 2023

After giving up a ground-rule double to Austin Nola in the bottom of the second, Miley calmed down, allowing just one more hit through seven innings of work. He struck out eight and allowed four hits with no walks on 89 pitches, putting him in line for a victory despite only one run by Milwaukee’s offense.

Peter Strzelecki came on in relief to hold Milwaukee’s one-run lead in the bottom of the eighth, setting down Matt Carpenter, Bogaerts, and Machado in order on eight pitches.

Devin Williams took the ninth, walking Soto for the Padres' first walk of the day. He then set down Cruz on a called strike three and Cronenworth on a swinging strike three to get the first two outs. Ha-Seong Kim singled and Nola walked to load up the bases and put the game into the hands of former Brewer Trent Grisham. Grisham got ahead 3-1 but Williams attacked with back-to-back fastballs in the top of the strike zone to get him on a called strike three and give the Brewers their third win in four days.

William Contreras’ 11-game hit streak came to an end as he went 0-for-4 despite a few hard-hit fly balls. Mitchell was the only Brewer to reach base more than once, as he walked and had two hits in the win. Milwaukee’s offense struck out 14 times while totaling just four hits and three walks.

The Brewers now head to Seattle for three games beginning Monday. Corbin Burnes is slated to take on Chris Flexen in the series opener. First pitch is at 8:40 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.