Brewers Week in Review: Week 3

Last Week’s Results

Monday: Diamondbacks 3, Brewers 0

Tuesday: Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 1

Wednesday: Diamondbacks 7, Brewers 3

Thursday: Brewers 4, Padres 3

Friday: Brewers 11, Padres 2

Saturday: Padres 10, Brewers 3

Sunday: Brewers 1, Padres 0

Division Standings

Brewers: 11-5

Cubs: 8-6 (2 GB)

Pirates: 9-7 (2 GB)

Cardinals: 7-9 (4 GB)

Reds: 6-9 (4.5 GB)

Last Week

Brewers: 4-3

Cubs: 4-2

Pirates: 3-4

Cardinals: 4-3

Reds: 2-5

Top Pitching Performance of the Week

Wade Miley earned an honorable mention with seven shutout innings in Sunday’s series finale against the Padres, but Corbin Burnes was nearly untouchable against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Burnes allowed just three hits in eight shutout innings and faced the minimum number of hitters until his final inning.

Top Hitting Performance of the Week

Rowdy Tellez is waking up after a slow start to the season. Tellez smashed four home runs this week, including a two-homer game on Friday. After an explosive week, Tellez is now slugging .560 with a 125 wRC+ this season.

Injury Notes & Roster Moves

Brandon Woodruff

The Brewers placed Woodruff on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation on Tuesday. Both he and the team described it as a precautionary move and expressed confidence that he would return after a minimum stay.

Such a belief proved to be incorrect. A few days later, Woodruff was revealed to have a subscapularis strain. The team will not have a timeline for his return until he undergoes further testing and consults with doctors, but Milwaukee’s co-ace is facing a months-long absence.

Janson Junk was promoted to start in place of Woodruff on Wednesday. He was demoted the next day in favor of Colin Rea, who started on Thursday. Rea performed well and may now be the leading candidate to make starts in Woodruff’s stead.

Gus Varland

In a scary moment on Saturday, Varland was hit by a comebacker near his face. He left the game under his own power and later revealed that his right hand took most of the blow. The Brewers placed him on the 15-day injured list with a hand contusion and recalled Elvis Peguero from Triple-A Nashville.

Jesse Winker

There has not been a transaction involving Winker, but he missed most of the week with bronchitis and was scratched from the lineup on Sunday with right oblique tightness. He attributed the soreness to coughing fits he experienced while ill. The Brewers figure to have more information on his status later today.