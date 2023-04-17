Brewers Minor League Roundup Week #3

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players, and more. Here is the week three roundup.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds went 3-3 for the second straight week, splitting six games with the Norfolk Tides (10-4) to move to 8-7 on the season. After starting the week with three straight wins, Nashville dropped the final three of the series.

Keston Hiura led the way offensively for the Sounds, hitting four homers and driving in seven runs for a slash line of .250/.318/.850. Jon Singleton had three homers of his own, slashing .217/.308/.609. As a team, the Sounds slashed .231/.330/.446 with 12 homers and 31 runs scored in the series.

Robert Gasser had a strong start, going 5 ⅓ innings and striking out seven while allowing two runs on two hits, three walks, and two hit batters. Lucas Erceg, Alex Claudio, and Clayton Andrews each had three scoreless appearances out of the bullpen, combining for 10 ⅔ innings and striking out 11 while allowing just four hits and two walks. As a team, the pitching staff finished the week with a 5.95 ERA, striking out 56 across 56 innings.

The Sounds now travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jumbo Shrimp (7-7), who are also on a three-game losing streak.

AA Biloxi

The Shuckers went 3-3 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (4-5) to move to 5-4 on the young season, one game back of the Montgomery Biscuits (6-3) in the Southern League South standings.

Jackson Chourio, despite having only four hits on the week, led the team with three homers and seven RBIs. Tyler Black slashed .375/.500/.813 with two homers, four RBIs, and three steals across five games, while Zavier Warren slashed .294/.455/.471 with a homer, three RBIs, three steals, and five walks. As a team, the Shuckers slashed .223/.330/.377 with seven homers and 25 runs scored.

On the mound, Justin Jarvis and Christian Mejias both had strong starts. Jarvis made two starts, spanning 11 innings and giving up three runs on five walks and seven hits with 13 strikeouts, while Mejias went five innings with eight strikeouts and no runs allowed on one hit and one walk. The pitching staff finished with a 4.24 ERA on the week, striking out 58 batters across 51 innings.

Biloxi now travels to Madison, Alabama to take on the Rocket City Trash Pandas (6-3) for six games.

High-A Wisconsin

The Timber Rattlers bounced back in their first full week of games, going 4-2 against the Peoria Chiefs (2-7) to move to 5-4 on the season, one game back of the South Bend Cubs in the Midwest League West standings.

The catcher combo of Jesus Chirinos and Alex Hall combined for six hits and three homers on the week. Joe Gray Jr. slashed .350/.435/.550 with a homer, two RBIs, and a stolen base across 20 at-bats. Robert Moore slashed .300/.364/.600 with a homer, four RBIs, and a stolen base across 20 at-bats. As a team, the Rattlers slashed .255/.349/.445 with eight homers and 33 runs scored.

On the mound, Tyler Woessner made two starts and got two wins, spanning 10 innings and allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits and three walks with a team-high 13 strikeouts. Stiven Cruz went five innings and allowed no runs on three hits and a walk with four strikeouts for a win in his only start. As a team, the Rattlers pitched to a league-best 2.83 ERA with 53 strikeouts across 54 innings.

Wisconsin now travels to battle the Quad Cities River Bandits (3-5) for six games.

A Carolina

The Mudcats went just 2-4 against the Salem Red Sox (5-4), falling to 3-5 to start their season, two games behind the Down East Wood Ducks in the Carolina League North standings.

Luke Adams had the only homer for the Mudcats, slashing .286/.524/.643 and leading the team in walks (seven), hits (four), and stolen bases (three) across 14 at-bats. Only two other players had four hits on the week, as Jadher Areinamo and Daniel Guilarte each had a double and combined for five RBIs. As a team, the Mudcats slashed just .161/.315/.230 with one homer and 23 runs scored.

Aidan Maldonado went seven scoreless innings in one start and one relief appearance, striking out eight and allowing just two walks and one hit. Alexander Vallecillo went five innings across two appearances, striking out six and allowing one run on three hits and one walk. As a team, the Mudcats pitching staff totaled a 3.71 ERA on the week, striking out 54 across 51 innings.

The Mudcats now head to Kinston, North Carolina to take on the division-leading Wood Ducks (5-3).

Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)