Game Thread #17: Milwaukee Brewers (11-5) @ Seattle Mariners (8-8)

The Brewers finish up a three-city road trip with a three-game trip to Seattle. Corbin Burnes gets the start after an excellent start in Arizona his last time out. On the other side, Chris Flexen makes the start for the Mariners. Here are the lineups for tonight, game is on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.
Back where it all began.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 18, 2023
: @BallySportWI
: @620wtmj #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/Q5t5nCOrWc
LINEUP!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QttFcqxqI2— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 17, 2023
Loading comments...