 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread #17: Milwaukee Brewers (11-5) @ Seattle Mariners (8-8)

Corbin Burnes makes the first start in Seattle for the Brewers since 2016

By -JP-
/ new
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers finish up a three-city road trip with a three-game trip to Seattle. Corbin Burnes gets the start after an excellent start in Arizona his last time out. On the other side, Chris Flexen makes the start for the Mariners. Here are the lineups for tonight, game is on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...