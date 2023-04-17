Corbin Burnes leaves Brewers game against Mariners with an injury

The Brewers rotation has been taking some hits and they keep coming. Aaron Ashby started the season injured and will be out until late season at best. Adrian Houser was injured late in spring training. Brandon Woodruff went on the IL and it’s looking like it could be an extended absence. Now the Brewers take another hit, with Corbin Burnes leaving tonight’s game early.

In the sixth inning, Burnes threw a pitch to Julio Rodriguez that went for a fly out. He immediately motioned to the dugout afterwards for the trainer. He then came out of the game and Peter Strzelecki came in relief. No details were made available on what the injury was, but Brewer Nation noticed that he was grabbing his left pectoral area in the dugout.

We’ll have to wait for word from the Brewers after the game on what the injury is, but this is another hit for a Brewers rotation that is already starting to look thin.

EDIT: After the game, the Brewers said Burnes’ injury is a left pectoral strain. He was not ruled out from his next start and will be monitored for the next few days.