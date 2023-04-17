Brewers defeat Mariners 7-3, but Corbin Burnes leaves game early

Box Score

The Brewers started out their series in Seattle with a win. However, it’s a bittersweet victory as the team waits for news on Corbin Burnes.

Burnes got the start tonight against the Mariners after his excellent start in Arizona last week. He worked a 1-2-3 first inning before allowing a solo home run to start the second. His day was going well until the sixth inning. He started the inning allowing a walk to J.P. Crawford, and then the second batter, Julio Rodriguez, few out. Right after that, Burnes motioned to the dugout for the trainer and came out of the game. Burnes would finish the day with 5.1 innings pitched, two runs allowed (the walk ended up scoring), three hits, two walks, and three strikeouts.

The Brewers offense stepped up to give the pitching staff some breathing room. They started with some small ball in the second. Rowdy Tellez and Brian Anderson singled to start the inning, and Luke Voit brought in Tellez with a double. Owen Miller added a one-out single for a 2-0 lead, and then Joey Wiemer grounded out to bring another run in and extend the lead to 3-0.

From there the Brewers continued to add on runs. In the sixth, Brian Anderson had an RBI single to score Willy Adames and take a 4-1 lead. After the Mariners scored in the bottom of the inning, Brice Turang got the run back with a solo home run in the seventh.

William Contreras brought another run in with an RBI single to increase the lead to 6-2. The Mariners got another run back on a Julio Rodriguez home run in the eighth, but the Brewers responded again with some help from the Mariners. With Rowdy Tellez at second and Brian Anderson at first, Voit hit a ground ball right at shortstop J.P. Crawford, but it went through his legs into left field. Tellez barreled home from second, and the Mariners had a good throw from Jarred Kelenic, but Cal Raleigh couldn’t hang on to the ball and Tellez was safe.

The runs gave the Brewers breathing room as they tried to stay away from Devin Williams tonight. Pter Strzelecki finished the sixth for Burnes, allowed a hit that let Crawford score a run, which was charged to Burnes. Hoby Milner had a scoreless seventh inning. Matt Bush allowed a home run in the eighth inning. Joel Payamps allowed a two-out single in the ninth but nothing else to finish the game for the Brewers.

Brian Anderson continued to impress with a 3-for-5 night at the plate. Every Brewer except Christian Yelich and Joey Wiemer had a hit, and Yelich and Wiemer each still reached base with walks. The team put together ten hits and five walks, and were 4-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

For now, we wait to hear further details on Burnes as the Brewers prepare for game two tomorrow night. Colin Rea will make his second start, and he will face Logan Gilbert of the Mariners. First pitch is at 8:40 PM.

EDIT: After the game, the Brewers said Burnes’ injury is a left pectoral strain. He was not ruled out from his next start and will be monitored for the next few days.