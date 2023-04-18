 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brewers Reacts Survey: Do You Support the Brewers extending alcohol sales?

Brewers are one of several teams to extend alcohol sales through the eighth inning this season

By Harrison_Freuck
/ new
Syndication: Journal Sentinel Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country.
Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

In this week’s Reacts survey, we’re asking fans how they feel about the Brewers extending alcohol sales into the eighth inning.

While in previous seasons alcohol sales ended after the seventh inning, the Brewers and several other teams have opted to extend sales through the eighth inning due to the shorter game times. While the team has said they would reevaluate this decision throughout the season, many have raised the concern of whether this impedes on fan safety while leaving the stadium and driving home.

What are your thoughts on the new policy? Answer the poll below and stay tuned for results later this week.

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...