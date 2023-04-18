Brewers Reacts Survey: Do You Support the Brewers extending alcohol sales?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country.

In this week’s Reacts survey, we’re asking fans how they feel about the Brewers extending alcohol sales into the eighth inning.

While in previous seasons alcohol sales ended after the seventh inning, the Brewers and several other teams have opted to extend sales through the eighth inning due to the shorter game times. While the team has said they would reevaluate this decision throughout the season, many have raised the concern of whether this impedes on fan safety while leaving the stadium and driving home.

