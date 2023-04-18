Game Thread #18: Milwaukee Brewers (12-5) @ Seattle Mariners (8-9)

The Brewers can take game two and the series on Tuesday night in Seattle, which would mark back-to-back series victories on the West Coast after taking three of four from the San Diego Padres over the weekend.

To get them their, they’ll need another strong performance from Colin Rea, who guided the Brewers to a game one victory over the Padres on Thursday. In the extra-innings win, Rea went 5 2⁄ 3 innings, allowing just one run and striking out six.

He’ll be opposed by Logan Gilbert for the Mariners. In three starts this season, Gilbert is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA across 16 2⁄ 3 innings.

Jesse Winker returns to the lineup as the DH after dealing with some oblique tightness attributed to coughing from his bronchitis last week. Owen Miller gets the start in right while Brice Turang starts at second after a pinch-hit homer last night.

First pitch is at 8:40 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.