Garrett Mitchell injures right shoulder, severity unknown

The Brewers announced after Tuesday night’s game that Garrett Mitchell had exited in the 10th inning due to a right shoulder injury suffered during an evasive slide in the top of the inning.

After hurting his shoulder on the slide, he remained in the game to score the go-ahead run before exiting in the bottom half of the inning after nearly throwing out Kolten Wong as the game-tying run.

“It’s a situation where he’ll fly back with us [Wednesday] and then we’ll have to get him checked out by the doctors,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

While the severity of the injury is unknown, Todd Rosiak said Counsell characterized it as a “shoulder subluxation.”

Stay tuned for further updates on both Mitchell and Corbin Burnes, who left with a pectoral injury on Monday but is currently expected to make his next start.