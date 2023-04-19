Game Thread #19: Milwaukee Brewers (13-5) @ Seattle Mariners (8-10)

The Brewers are aiming to sweep the Mariners as they continue on their West Coast road trip. Eric Lauer will be on the mound for the Brewers against Marco Gonzales for Seattle. Both starters are lefties and will be a solid battle.

Joey Wiemer will start in center field after the injury to Garrett Mitchell, Brian Anderson starts in right field, while Mike Brosseau starts at third base.

Wrapping up the series with some day baseball. pic.twitter.com/6CxckL559J — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 19, 2023

The first pitch will be at 3:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ. For even more Brewers content, check out the Crew Talk podcast on Apple and Spotify.