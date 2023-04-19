 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #19: Milwaukee Brewers (13-5) @ Seattle Mariners (8-10)

Brewers look to sweep Mariners on the road.

By Herschel_Winkelman
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Seattle Mariners Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

The Brewers are aiming to sweep the Mariners as they continue on their West Coast road trip. Eric Lauer will be on the mound for the Brewers against Marco Gonzales for Seattle. Both starters are lefties and will be a solid battle.

Joey Wiemer will start in center field after the injury to Garrett Mitchell, Brian Anderson starts in right field, while Mike Brosseau starts at third base.

The first pitch will be at 3:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ. For even more Brewers content, check out the Crew Talk podcast on Apple and Spotify.

