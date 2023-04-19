Brewers place Garrett Mitchell on injured list with shoulder subluxation, recall Blake Perkins

After Garrett Mitchell left last night’s game with a shoulder subluxation, the Brewers placed him on the 10-day injured list and recalled Blake Perkins ahead of today’s game.

OF Garrett Mitchell placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder subluxation.



OF Blake Perkins recalled from Triple-A Nashville. pic.twitter.com/vX4ZInVwzl — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 19, 2023

Initial reports last night indicated that the injury was to Mitchell’s right shoulder, but he actually dislocated his left shoulder. It occurred last night when he slid into third base in the 10th inning. After consulting with the trainers, Mitchell remained in the game but had to leave after attempting to throw a ball to the plate in the bottom half of the inning.

Depending on the severity of the injury, Mitchell could be staring down a lengthy absence. The Brewers will have a more established timeline after he undergoes an MRI, which Craig Counsell said will take place once the team returns to Milwaukee.

Garrett Mitchell will have imaging done tomorrow back in Milwaukee. At this point, there is a wide range of possibilities as far as how much time he will miss. All depends if damage was done when his shoulder popped out of socket. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) April 19, 2023

Blake Perkins gets the first call with Mitchell sidelined. The 26-year-old will be making his big-league debut. The Brewers signed him to an MLB contract in November but optioned him to Triple-A during spring training.

In 54 plate appearances for the Nashville Sounds, Perkins has posted a solid .292/.370/.417 line (106 wRC+).

Perkins figures to get some starts during his time with the team, but the Brewers could turn to Joey Wiemer as their primary center fielder. Brian Anderson and Owen Miller could see more time in right field, which would create more opportunities for Mike Brosseau at third base.