Brewers explode in the seventh, beat Mariners 5-3

Box Score

The Brewers have started off the season with a resounding bang, and this series was another big part of that. The Brewers hadn’t played in Seattle since 2016, and having recently traded their fan-favorite second baseman to the Mariners, this was a big series. The Brewers aimed for the sweep with Eric Lauer on the mound facing Marco Gonzales.

The Mariners jumped out the lead first, scoring two runs in the bottom of the third after a clean first two innings from both starters. Caballero drew a walk from Lauer, followed by a two-run home run from Seattle’s young superstar Julio Rodriguez.

Milwaukee could not score until the seventh inning when the offense exploded. The Crew loaded the bases after three straight singles, and Luke Voit drove one run in after hitting the fourth consecutive single. Owen Miller and Christian Yelich followed that up with outs, but the offense wasn’t done yet. Turang hit a single that scored both Winker and Anderson, and Tellez singled to score both Voit and Brice Turang, giving Milwaukee a 5-2 advantage.

Seattle’s other young star Jarred Kelenic was able to drive in a run in the bottom of the ninth, but Matt Bush was able to work his way out of a jam and earned the save. Giving the Brewers a 5-3 victory and the series sweep of Seattle. The Brewers will look ahead to a three game home series against the Boston Red Sox.

The first game will be Friday at 7:10 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WMTJ. Check out the Crew Talk podcast on Apple Podcast and Spotify for even more Brewers content.