Game Thread #3: Milwaukee Brewers (1-1) @ Chicago Cubs (1-1)

Thanks to an eighth-inning rally yesterday, the Brewers have a chance to take the season-opening series against the Cubs this afternoon. The Brewers have Eric Lauer on the mound for today’s game, who struggled a bit this spring but was solid for the Brewers last season. On the other side is Jameson Taillon, who is making his Cubs debut after signing a four-year deal with the team in the offseason.

With a RHP on the mound, the lineup is set up similar to the first game. Christian Yelich is back in the leadoff spot and Willy Adames is batting third. Brian Anderson gets his first start at third base and Victor Caratini starts for the first time this season at catcher. The rookies are also in the lineup with Garrett Mitchell and Joey Wiemer in the outfield and Brice Turang at second base.

Today’s game will be on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.