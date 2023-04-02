Luis Urias out 6-8 weeks with hamstring strain

An Opening Day injury for Luis Urias will keep him out for a while. Craig Counsell reported yesterday that Urias’ injury will keep him out for six to eight weeks, and the initial expectation is that it will be on the longer side. It’s a tough blow for a Brewers offense that needs every bit of offense that they can get.

The Brewers do have depth to cover this injury for now. Counsell mentioned specifically Owen Miller, Mike Brosseau, and Joey Wiemer being used to help cover the gap. Mike Brosseau started at third and Owen Miller at second yesterday, with Joey Wiemer making his debut in center field. The Brewers used two significantly different lineups in their first two games, but also faced both a right-handed and left-handed starter. We’ll see their plan a bit more as they face another RHP in Jameson Taillon today.

Counsell spoke to reporters yesterday on the injury and how they will cover in the interim.