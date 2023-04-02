Series Preview: Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets

When it comes to starting rotations in the majors, two teams are constantly brought up in the conversation of the top rotations: The Brewers and the Mets. On MLB.com at the start of the season, Anthony Castrovince wrote that these two teams have the best rotations in the majors, with the Mets getting the edge over the Brewers. This pitching will be on display this week in Milwaukee as the two teams face off for the first time this season.

Lineups

The heart of the Mets lineup is Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso. Both were in the top 10 of the NL MVP vote last season. Their lineup is nearly identical to last season, with all of their primary starters returning to the team. Alonso, Jeff McNeil, Lindor, and Eduardo Escobar cover the infield, and Mark Canha, Brandon Nimmo, and Starling Marte are in the outfield. The one major addition to the team is former Brewer Omar Narvaez behind the plate, who has split time with Tomas Nido so far. Former Brewer Daniel Vogelbach is also with the Mets, heading there via a trade last season. He finished the season as their primary DH and has picked up that role again this season.

Meanwhile, the Brewers are still adjusting from the injury to Luis Urias. Flexibility will be key for the infield with Brian Anderson, Mike Brosseau, Owen Miller, and Brice Turang rotating at second and third base. Rowdy Tellez and Willy Adames have first and shortstop secured in the infield. Meanwhile, the outfield will see a rotation of Christian Yelich, Brian Anderson, Garrett Mitchell, and Joey Wiemer. William Contreras and Victor Caratini are behind the plate, and Luke Voit and Jesse Winker have taken the DH position so far.

Probable Pitching Matchups

Monday, April 3 @ 1:10 p.m.: Carlos Carrasco vs. Freddy Peralta

Getting the nod for the Brewers home opener is Freddy Peralta. Injuries limited Peralta to 18 games and 78 innings in 2022, but he had a good season when he was pitching. He posted a 3.58 ERA and 3.06 FIP through those 18 games.

Taking the mound for the Mets in the first game is Carlos Carrasco. He’s in his third season with the Mets and was a solid starter for them last season. He made 29 starts in 2022, posting a 3.97 ERA and 3.53 FIP.

Tuesday, April 4 @ 6:40 p.m.: Max Scherzer vs. Wade Miley

The Brewers will have to face the ace of the Mets rotation in game two of the series as Max Scherzer is expected to take the mound. Scherzer doesn’t need much introduction as a three-time Cy Young award winner, as well as finishing in the top five of voting in eight of the last 10 seasons. In his first start on Thursday, Scherzer allowed three runs in six innings against the Marlins.

Meanwhile, due to the Mets playing four games in their opening series, the Brewers will have the tail end of their rotation coming through on Tuesday as Wade Miley takes the mound. Miley is making his first start with the Brewers since his 2018 stint with the team. He had a 3.16 ERA and 3.95 FIP in nine games with the Cubs in 2022.

Wednesday, April 5 @ 12:40 p.m.: David Peterson vs. Corbin Burnes

While the Brewers get the Mets ace on Tuesday, their ace will be on the mound Wednesday. Corbin Burnes is back for his second start and is looking to rebound after a rough first start. Against the Cubs on Thursday, he only pitched five innings and allowed four runs in the loss.

On the other side, David Peterson will make his second start of the season. Peterson is in his fourth season with the Mets and spent last season bouncing between the rotation and bullpen. He had a 3.83 ERA and 3.64 FIP last season, and allowed just one run in five innings in his first start this season.

Bullpen

The Mets took a hit at the start of the season when closer Edwin Diaz was lost for the season after suffering a knee injury during the World Baseball Classic. David Robertson, acquired as a free agent during the offseason, has stepped into the closer role to start the season, finishing two of the Mets first four games. Adam Ottavino and Drew Smith also are among the setup relievers for the Mets. Ottavino finished the second most games for the Mets last season, and Smith was one of their stronger relievers last season.

For the Brewers, Devin Williams is in his first full season as the Brewers closer. He recorded a save in the series against the Cubs. Matt Bush and Hoby Milner are also among the relievers that will see some of the high-leverage situations for the team.

Prediction

This will be a tough three-game series as the Brewers have to face the potent Mets lineup and rotation. The series may come down to the first game between Carrasco and Peralta, as each team has their ace on the mound in one of the other two games. I’ll give the 2-1 series edge to the Brewers, though it will be a hard-fought series with runs at a premium.