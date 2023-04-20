Brewers Reacts Survey Results: Mixed feelings about extended alcohol sales

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Milwaukee Brewers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

In this week’s Reacts survey, we asked fans if they support the decision to extend alcohol sales through the eighth inning at American Family Field. Not surprisingly, the results were quite the mixed bag.

Just over half of all voters, 54%, said they supported the decision, while 32% disapproved and 14% expressed neutral opinions. Given that Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger said there were no reported problems early in the season, it seems that the change hasn’t had a negative impact to this point.

“This is [reflective] of the fact that the games are shorter. From a time perspective, we’re probably looking at selling beer for the same amount of time by extending to the eighth inning that we did last year through the seventh,” Schlesinger said. “Obviously, the safety and the conduct of our fans has primacy. We’ve had no issues, but it’s a small sample size and we’re going to continue to test it and see if it makes sense. I know a number of other teams are doing the same thing.”

While the change isn’t overwhelmingly popular, it doesn’t seem like it’ll go away unless major issues arise in the future. With the Brewers kicking off their longest homestand to date this weekend, we’ll see if this nine-game stretch changes the policy.

