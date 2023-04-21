Game Thread #20: Milwaukee Brewers (14-5) vs. Boston Red Sox (10-10)

The Brewers begin their second straight interleague series tonight, this one at home against the Boston Red Sox.
Freddy Peralta gets the ball for the Brewers opposite Nick Pivetta.
Lineups:
Feels good to be back!— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 21, 2023
: @BallySportWI
: @620wtmj
Kicking off the road trip in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/jhd19quhSe— Red Sox (@RedSox) April 21, 2023
First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.
