Game Thread #20: Milwaukee Brewers (14-5) vs. Boston Red Sox (10-10)

The Brewers begin their second straight interleague series tonight, this one at home against the Boston Red Sox.

Freddy Peralta gets the ball for the Brewers opposite Nick Pivetta.

Lineups:

Kicking off the road trip in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/jhd19quhSe — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 21, 2023

First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.