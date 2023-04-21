 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #20: Milwaukee Brewers (14-5) vs. Boston Red Sox (10-10)

The Red Sox come to town for an interleague matchup

By Jack Stern
Milwaukee Brewers v San Diego Padres Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

The Brewers begin their second straight interleague series tonight, this one at home against the Boston Red Sox.

Freddy Peralta gets the ball for the Brewers opposite Nick Pivetta.

Lineups:

First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.

