 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread #21: Milwaukee Brewers (14-6) vs. Boston Red Sox (11-10)

Wade Miley takes the mound as the Brewers try to even the series.

By -JP-
/ new
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

After an unfortunate game one in the series, the Brewers are looking to rebound in game two tonight. It’s Wade Miley on the mound looking to even the series. He’ll face Garrett Whitlock of the Red Sox.

Blake Perkins is getting his first start and batting ninth in tonight’s lineup. Here are the rest of the lineups for tonight’s game.

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...