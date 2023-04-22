Brewers take early lead, hold on late for 5-4 win over Red Sox

Box Score

After a loss yesterday, the Brewers looked to rebound in game two of the series. Behind Wade Miley and an early boost of offense, they evened the series at 1-1 with a 5-4 win over the Red Sox.

The Brewers got going with their offense in the second inning, using back-to-back doubles from William Contreras and Brian Anderson to take a 1-0 lead. In the third inning, Christian Yelich had a leadoff single, and then with two outs, Rowdy Tellez hit his 7th home of the season to increase the Brewers lead to 3-0.

The Red Sox responded in the fifth inning, getting a two-run home run from Yu Chang to close the gap to 3-2. They had a chance to push it further, but Joey Wiemer took a deep hit away from Alex Verdugo to end the fifth.

The Brewers got those runs back in the bottom of the fifth. Blake Perkins got his first MLB hit with a leadoff single, then Christian Yelich brought him in with an RBI double. Jesse Winker was then hit by a pitch and Willy Adames singled to load the bases. Rowdy Tellez grounded into a double play after that, but it was enough to bring in another run and increase the lead to 5-2.

That provided a good buffer for Wade Miley, who put together another good start. He pitched five innings, allowing just the two-run home run for runs in the game. He also allowed four hits in total and a walk while striking out three batters. Through four starts this season, he has a 1.96 ERA.

Joey Payamps entered the game in relief in the sixth. He ran into a bit of trouble, allowing a two-run home run to Rafael Devers to close the gap to 5-4. That’s all he allowed, as he got out of the inning with no further damage.

From there, the Brewers bullpen went into lockdown mode for the rest of the game. Peter Strzelecki pitched 1.1 innings and allowed just a single hit. Hoby Milner finished the eighth with two strikeouts. Devin Williams came in for the ninth, and had to work around a single hit to finish the game and secure the Brewers 5-4 win.

Willy Adames led the team with 3 hits in a 3-for-4 day, but the bigger hits came from Christian Yelich (2-for-4 with an RBI) and Rowdy Tellez (1-for-4 with 2 RBI). Brian Anderson also reached base twice and drove in a run.

The series concludes tomorrow with the rubber match. After leaving his previous start early, Corbin Burnes is on track to start the afternoon game tomorrow. He’ll face Brayan Bello of the Red Sox. First pitch is at 1:10 PM.