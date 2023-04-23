Game Thread #22: Milwaukee Brewers (15-6) vs. Boston Red Sox (11-11)

After an early exit in his last start, Corbin Burnes is back on the mound this afternoon as the Brewers go for the series win over the Red Sox. The Brewers will use most of the same lineup from yesterday, with Victor Caratini getting the start over William Contreras. First pitch is at 1:10 PM on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.

Last one from Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/t4nCb3N9dL — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 23, 2023