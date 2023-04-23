 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread #22: Milwaukee Brewers (15-6) vs. Boston Red Sox (11-11)

Corbin Burnes gets the ball in the rubber match.

By -JP-
/ new
MLB: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

After an early exit in his last start, Corbin Burnes is back on the mound this afternoon as the Brewers go for the series win over the Red Sox. The Brewers will use most of the same lineup from yesterday, with Victor Caratini getting the start over William Contreras. First pitch is at 1:10 PM on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...