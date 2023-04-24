Brewers Minor League Roundup Week #4

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players, and more. Here is the week four roundup.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds went 2-3 this week, winning on Thursday and Friday before a postponement on Saturday in Jacksonville. They move to 10-10 on the season, five games behind Norfolk (15-5) in the International League standings.

Sal Frelick went 3-for-5 in his only game this week before landing on the 7-day injured list with a thumb sprain. Eddy Alvarez slashed .533/.579/.867 with four RBIs and eight hits while Keston Hiura had another solid week, slashing .273/.304/.455 with a homer. As a team, the Sounds slashed .244/.327/.381 with three homers and 23 runs scored in the series.

On the mound, Adrian Houser looked solid in two rehab starts, going 7 ⅔ innings total while allowing two runs on 12 hits and a walk with seven strikeouts. Caleb Bushley and Janson Junk both had strong starts as well, as Boushley allowed one run over 5 ⅓ innings and Junk went 5 ⅔ scoreless. As a team, the pitching staff finished the week with a 2.68 ERA, striking out 50 across 53 innings.

The Sounds now welcome the Omaha Storm Chasers (8-11) to town for six games beginning on Tuesday night.

AA Biloxi

The Shuckers went 4-2 against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (8-7) this week, moving to 9-6 on the year and putting them within one game of the Montgomery Biscuits (10-5) in the Southern League South standings.

Tyler Black had two homers and six RBIs this week, slashing .211/.429/.526 over the six games. Jackson Chourio led the team with nine hits this week, slashing .333/.379/.407 with five RBIs. As a team, the Shuckers slashed .228/.378/.353 with five homers and 39 runs scored.

On the mound, Justin Jarvis had another strong start, going six scoreless innings while striking out 10 in a win. Tobias Myers went 5 ⅔ innings, allowing one earned run while striking out eight. The pitching staff finished with a 3.56 ERA on the week, striking out an astonishing 79 batters in only 48 innings.

Biloxi now welcomes the Mississippi Braves (5-10) who they took two of three from to open the season.

High-A Wisconsin

The Timber Rattlers won just two of four against the Quad Cities River Bandits (7-7) to fall to 7-8 on the season, three games behind Beloit in the Midwest League West standings.

Catcher Alex Hall continues to impress for the Rattlers, hitting three homers and driving in seven runs while slashing .333/.333/.810 this week, also leading the team with seven hits. As a team, the Rattlers slashed just .160/.260/.261 with three homers and 18 runs scored.

On the mound, Tyler Woessner had another strong start, allowing just one run in six innings with five strikeouts. Joseph Hernandez went six scoreless and struck out three to earn the other victory this week. As a team, the Rattlers pitched to a rough 5.04 ERA despite striking out 63 across 50 innings.

Wisconsin now welcomes cross-state rival Beloit to Appleton. The Rattlers lost two of three to the Sky Carp (10-5) to open the season.

A Carolina

The Mudcats had a strong bounce-back week, going 5-1 against the Down East Wood Ducks (6-8) to move into a tie for first place in the Carolina League North standings at 8-6 this season.

Luke Adams hit two more homers this week, but couldn’t produce any more offense despite the power surge. Matthew Wood led the team with seven hits, slashing .538/.625/1.000 with a homer and five RBIs, while Eduarqui Fernandez led the team with six runs, slashing .316/.409/.579. As a team, the Mudcats slashed a solid .234/.351/.367 with five homers and 28 runs scored.

Patricio Aquino had two strong starts on the mound, totaling 7 ⅓ innings while allowing just one run on three hits with four walks and seven strikeouts. Nate Peterson went four scoreless innings in his start while Jacob Misiorowski also pitched 1 ⅔ scoreless innings in his second start of the season. As a team, the Mudcats pitching staff had a solid 2.49 ERA ERA on the week, striking out 71 across 50 ⅔ innings.

The Mudcats now welcome the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (10-4) in a battle of first place teams, as Kannapolis sits in first in the Carolina League South standings.

Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)