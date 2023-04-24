Brewers Week in Review: Week 4

Last Week’s Results
Monday: Brewers 7, Mariners 3
Tuesday: Brewers 6, Mariners 5
Wednesday: Brewers 5, Mariners 3
Friday: Red Sox 5, Brewers 3
Saturday: Brewers 5, Red Sox 4
Sunday: Red Sox 12, Brewers 5
Division Standings
Pirates: 16-7
Brewers: 15-7 (0.5 GB)
Cubs: 12-9 (3 GB)
Cardinals: 9-13 (6.5 GB)
Reds: 7-15 (8.5 GB)
Last Week
Pirates: 7-0
Brewers: 4-2
Cubs: 4-3
Cardinals: 2-4
Reds: 1-6
Top Pitching Performance of the Week
Eric Lauer gave the Brewers much-needed length on Wednesday, firing 7 2⁄3 innings of two-run ball to help the team complete its sweep of the Mariners. Lauer’s fastball velocity remains down, but he has found a way to get outs with his cutter in his last two outings.
Top Hitting Performance of the Week
Brian Anderson cooled off after a hot start to the year, but he hit .304 over the past week and recorded three extra-base hits. He smashed two home runs in Sunday’s loss to the Red Sox, his second multi-homer game of the year.
Injury Notes & Roster Moves
Garrett Mitchell
The Brewers received tough news on their center fielder, who suffered significant damage to his labrum on a slide into third base on Tuesday. Mitchell will get a second opinion but is facing potentially season-ending surgery.
Joey Wiemer has taken over as the full-time center fielder in Mitchell’s absence. Blake Perkins was recalled to take Mitchell’s roster spot and recorded his first MLB hit on Saturday. Tyrone Taylor will start a rehab assignment this week and could soon provide more stability in the outfield.
Adrian Houser
Taylor isn’t the only Brewer approaching a return. Houser made a third rehab start yesterday, stretching out to 4 2⁄3 innings. Initially slated to pitch out of the bullpen this year, Houser figures to slot into the rotation when he returns due to Brandon Woodruff’s injury.
