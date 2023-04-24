Brewers Week in Review: Week 4

Last Week’s Results

Monday: Brewers 7, Mariners 3

Tuesday: Brewers 6, Mariners 5

Wednesday: Brewers 5, Mariners 3

Friday: Red Sox 5, Brewers 3

Saturday: Brewers 5, Red Sox 4

Sunday: Red Sox 12, Brewers 5

Division Standings

Pirates: 16-7

Brewers: 15-7 (0.5 GB)

Cubs: 12-9 (3 GB)

Cardinals: 9-13 (6.5 GB)

Reds: 7-15 (8.5 GB)

Last Week

Pirates: 7-0

Brewers: 4-2

Cubs: 4-3

Cardinals: 2-4

Reds: 1-6

Top Pitching Performance of the Week

Eric Lauer gave the Brewers much-needed length on Wednesday, firing 7 2⁄ 3 innings of two-run ball to help the team complete its sweep of the Mariners. Lauer’s fastball velocity remains down, but he has found a way to get outs with his cutter in his last two outings.

Top Hitting Performance of the Week

Brian Anderson cooled off after a hot start to the year, but he hit .304 over the past week and recorded three extra-base hits. He smashed two home runs in Sunday’s loss to the Red Sox, his second multi-homer game of the year.

Injury Notes & Roster Moves

Garrett Mitchell

The Brewers received tough news on their center fielder, who suffered significant damage to his labrum on a slide into third base on Tuesday. Mitchell will get a second opinion but is facing potentially season-ending surgery.

Joey Wiemer has taken over as the full-time center fielder in Mitchell’s absence. Blake Perkins was recalled to take Mitchell’s roster spot and recorded his first MLB hit on Saturday. Tyrone Taylor will start a rehab assignment this week and could soon provide more stability in the outfield.

Adrian Houser