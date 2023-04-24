Game Thread #23: Milwaukee Brewers (15-7) vs. Detroit Tigers (7-13)

The Brewers hope to take a three-game home series against the Detroit Tigers after losing the first series of their homestand to the Boston Red Sox. Colin Rea will be on the mound for the Brewers, facing Matthew Boyd for Detroit. Milwaukee has also lost the top spot in the NL Central, with the Pirates leapfrogging them after yesterday's loss and a seven-game win streak from Pittsburgh.

Blake Perkins will start in left field and bat eighth, while Brice Turang starts and shortstop as Willy Adames gets the nod at DH. Michael Brosseau starts at third, while Owen Miller starts for Turang at second.

Rolling into Milwaukee for the first of three. pic.twitter.com/RtY8YL8R4G — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 24, 2023

The first pitch is at 6:40 p.m. on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.