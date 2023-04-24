Brewers lose opener to Tigers, 4-2

Box Score

After losing their last series against Boston, the Brewers needed to bounce back against the Tigers, a struggling AL team with a poor pitching staff. Colin Rea was on the mound for the Brewers making his first start at home. The Tigers featured Matthew Boyd, a lefty with a fantastic performance against the Brewers right-handed lineup.

The Brewers jumped out to an early lead as William Contreras cranked a solo home run in the bottom of the first, giving the Brewers a 1-0 lead. The Tigers would answer right back when Nick Maton blasted a three-run shot scoring Akil Badoo and Javy Baez.

The Brewers would get a run back in the bottom of the third when Mike Brosseau hit a towering shot to center field to bring the game to within a run. Rea would give up another run in the top of the fifth, putting the game out of reach. The Brewers offense was lackluster and only scored off home runs. Their offense will need to look better if they hope to stay afloat in the NL Central.

Their next game is on Tuesday at 6:40 CDT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ. The Brewers will start Eric Lauer, against Spencer Turnbull. For even more Brewers content, make sure to check out the Crew Talk podcast on Apple podcast and Spotify and follow us on Twitter @CrewTalkFFSN.