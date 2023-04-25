Game Thread #24: Milwaukee Brewers (15-8) vs. Detroit Tigers (8-13)

Losers of two in a row, the Brewers will try to get back in the win column as Eric Lauer takes on Spencer Turnbull. Following a successful road trip, the Brewers have struggled in Milwaukee. It was a tough Monday night for Milwaukee sports fans. Soon after the Bucks blew their 15-point lead against the Heat, the Brewers dropped game one to the Tigers, 4-2.

Eric Lauer is off to a good start in 2023. Sitting at 3-1, his lone loss came at home. His last time on the mound, he had his longest outing of the season going 7 2⁄ 3 innings, giving up two runs while striking out four. On the other end, Turnbull is 1-3 with a 7.85 ERA. Last time out, he gave up three runs in a 3-2 loss to the Guardians.