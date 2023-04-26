 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread #25: Milwaukee Brewers (15-9) vs. Detroit Tigers (9-13)

Brewers look to avoid a sweep behind Freddy Peralta

By Jack Stern
/ new
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

After dropping the first two games of their series with the Tigers, the Brewers look to avoid a sweep this afternoon.

Freddy Peralta gets the ball today and is seeking to bounce back from a pair of shaky starts his last two times out. Michael Lorenzen starts for the Tigers.

First pitch is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. CT.

