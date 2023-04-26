Brewers can’t overcome big second inning, lose 4-3

The Brewers losing streak hit three games Tuesday night, as they dropped game two to the Tigers 4-3. The loss clinches back-to-back series losses for the first time in 2023. The return home has not been good for the Brewers, as the string of losses has resulted in a fall in the NL Central standings. Entering Wednesday, the Brewers are a game back of the Pirates for the lead in the division.

A big second inning from the Tigers put the Brewers in a hole early. A single and a walk set up Kerry Carpenter to hit a three-run home run, giving the Tigers a 3-0 lead over Lauer and the Crew. Javier Baez and Eric Haase kept the momentum rolling for the Tigers with a pair of hits, while Spencer Torkelson drove in Baez to extend the lead to 4-0.

Lauer was able to calm down in the third but then had to exit the ballgame with a torn nail. The bullpen was able to do its job, holding the Tigers scoreless for the remainder of the contest. Elvis Peguero matched Lauer’s three innings with three of his own. The right-hander allowed just two hits while striking out two. Joel Payamps and Peter Strzelecki took over and continued the hold, giving up no runs across the final three innings.

The great effort by the bullpen was not enough to get the win, however. Yelich was able to cut the lead to 4-1 in the third on a fielder’s choice. In the fourth, Owen Miller followed suit by driving in a run via a groundout to make it 4-2.

The lead was cut to one in the sixth, when Rowdy Tellez hit his first home run off a left-hander in 2023. The solo shot made it 4-3, but the deficit would stay at one for the remainder of the game as the back end of the Tigers bullpen shut Milwaukee’s offense down.

The Brewers will try to avoid the sweep on Wednesday. Freddy Peralta will be on the bump against Michael Lorenzen with the first pitch at 12:40 p.m.