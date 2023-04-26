Brewers bounce back to beat Tigers 6-2

Box Score

The offense provided ample run support for a fantastic start by Freddy Peralta as the Brewers defeated the Tigers 6-2 on Wednesday.

The Brewers jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Tigers starter Michael Lorenzen hit Christian Yelich and walked Jesse Winker to open the inning. Rowdy Tellez plated Yelich with a double down the right field line, and Brian Anderson singled to drive in Winker and Tellez.

Victor Caratini added two more runs in the bottom of the third with a two-run home run into the visiting bullpen.

That was enough run support for Peralta, who was on cruise control for much of the game. He scattered four hits in six innings while striking out eight. The only damage came in the fourth inning when the Tigers scored two unearned runs after Anderson misplayed a fly ball in right field.

Peralta generated a career-high 22 swings and misses, including 11 whiffs on breaking pitches.

Bryse Wilson, Hoby Milner, Peter Strzelecki and Devin Williams covered the remainder of the game with three scoreless innings.

Williams was warming for a save opportunity in the ninth when Joey Wiemer homered to increase the lead to 6-2. Craig Counsell opted to get his closer some work regardless of the score, and Williams fired a perfect ninth to seal the win.

After a day off tomorrow, the Brewers will host the Angels for a three-game series to close out the current homestand. Wade Miley is scheduled to start the series opener. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. CT on Friday.