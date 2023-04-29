Brewers scratch across late run, win pitchers’ duel 2-1 over Angels

Box Score

The Brewers eked out another win Friday night, beating the Angels 2-1 in a pitchers’ duel that came down to an eighth-inning RBI single from Rowdy Tellez.

With Wade Miley on the mound for Milwaukee, the Brewers got off to a quick start, as Willy Adames took Tyler Anderson deep in the bottom of the first inning for a 1-0 lead.

The Brewers offense went quiet from there, however, as Anderson scattered five hits and three walks while striking out seven across 6 2⁄ 3 innings.

The Angels got the run back in the top of the fourth, with a trio of singles from Anthony Rendon, Brandon Drury, and Gio Urshela evening the score up at 1-1. A great grab by Joey Wiemer in center on a fly ball from Chad Wallach prevented another further damage.

Despite not having his best stuff, Miley allowed just the one run, giving up seven hits and no walks while striking out just two across six innings of work. That performance lowers his season ERA to 1.86 through five starts (29 innings).

After a strong seventh inning from Joel Payamps that included an impressive slide and throw from Willy Adames to end the inning, Peter Strzelecki got the eighth. Strzelecki got into trouble, as an error by Mike Brosseau and a single by Shohei Ohtani put runners at the corners with one out. After inducing a fly out from Rendon, Strzelecki got a groundball from Hunter Renfroe. Another errant throw from Brosseau nearly cost the Brewers a run, but Luke Voit made the stretch at first to get the final out.

The Brewers got the go-ahead run in the bottom half of the inning off Aaron Loup, as Rowdy Tellez hit a two-out single to right off the left-hander to give Milwaukee a 2-1 lead.

Devin Williams got the ninth and shut the Angels offense down, striking out Urshela and getting two groundouts to end the game.

Brosseau and Tellez each had two hits on the night, while Owen Miller, Christian Yelich, William Contreras, and Adames had a hit each.

The Brewers move to 17-9 on the season and will go for the series win on Saturday with Corbin Burnes on the mound. First pitch is at 6:10 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and the Brewers Radio Network.