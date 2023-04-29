Brewers trade Javy Guerra back to Rays

The Brewers have traded right-hander Javy Guerra to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for a player to be named later or cash, the team announced Saturday morning.

Guerra, a shortstop-turned-pitcher, pitched in eight games for Milwaukee this season, going 8 1⁄ 3 innings with five strikeouts, nine walks, 10 hits, and eight earned runs (8.64 ERA). He allowed five earned runs in 1 2⁄ 3 innings in a blowout loss to the Red Sox on Sunday, which resulted in the Brewers designating him for assignment on Monday.

In parts of five seasons with the Padres, Rays, and Brewers, Guerra has a career 6.92 ERA across 52 innings and has struggled with command issues (30 walks to 36 strikeouts).

He showed signs of success with the Rays across 16 innings in 2022, totaling a 3.38 ERA, but he still walked eight batters.

After being traded from the Rays to the Brewers in November for a player to be named later (which ended up being prospect Victor Castaneda), the Brewers are dealing Guerra back to the Rays.