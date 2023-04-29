Game Thread #27: Milwaukee Brewers (17-9) vs. Los Angeles Angels (14-13)

After the Brewers broke their first losing streak of the season last night, the Brewers are looking to break their two-series losing streak in tonight’s game against the Angels. Corbin Burnes is on the mound and it’s been a rough start for him so far. He’s only pitched through the sixth inning once this season, and has allowed at least two runs in four of his five starts. Reid Detmers starts for the Angels tonight. He’s posted a 4.15 ERA and 4.83 FIP in four starts so far this season.

Here are the lineups for tonight’s game.