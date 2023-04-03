 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game Thread #4: Milwaukee Brewers (2-1) @ New York Mets (3-1)

Happy home Opening Day, Brewers fans!

By Matt_Aho
/ new
MLB: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Opening Day round two for the Brewers, as they kickoff their first series in Milwaukee against the Mets. Freddy Peralta will get his first start of the season against Carlos Carrasco.

A slew of Brewers will mark their home debut on Monday, as Jesse Winker and William Contreras will join rookies Brice Turang and Joey Wiemer in their first home appearance of 2023. They return home after taking the opening series of the season over the Cubs. Last time out, the Brewers tallied 13 hits in a 9-5 win.

Lineups

More From Brew Crew Ball

Loading comments...