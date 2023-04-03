Brewers Week in Review: Week 1

Last Week’s Results

Thursday : Cubs 4, Brewers 0

: Cubs 4, Brewers 0 Saturday : Brewers 3, Brewers 1

: Brewers 3, Brewers 1 Sunday: Brewers 9, Cubs 5

Division Standings

Cardinals : 2-1

: 2-1 Reds : 2-1

: 2-1 Brewers : 2-1

: 2-1 Pirates : 1-2 (1 GB)

: 1-2 (1 GB) Cubs: 1-2 (1 GB)

Last Week

Brewers : 2-1

: 2-1 Cardinals : 2-1

: 2-1 Cubs : 1-2

: 1-2 Pirates : 1-2

: 1-2 Reds: 2-1

Top Pitching Performance of the Week

Brandon Woodruff kicked off his 2023 campaign with a solid 6.0 innings pitched against the Cubs. Across 6.0 innings of work, Woodruff struckout 8 while allowing just 3 hits and 1 earned run. That performance set the Brewers up to get their first victory of the season, a 3-1 win at Wrigley Field.

Top Hitting Performance of the Week

He started out slow, but Jesse Winker made an impact the back half of the Cubs to help the Brewers secure their first two wins of the season. Winker batted .375 with 4 RBI, despite going hitless on Opening Day. On Sunday, he went 2-3 with three RBI, a walk and a run, helping the offensive explosion enroute to the 9-5 victory.

Injury Updates & Roster Moves

Luis Urias

Urias will be out for 6-8 weeks with a hamstring injury, per manager Craig Counsell. The injury occured during the Opening Day matchup, in which Urias went 0-4. The injury is a significant blow to the Brewers offense, who will have to rely on their young prospects to carry the load.

Joey Wiemer

Outfielder Joey Wiemer got the call up to the Major League roster as a result of the Urias injury. The top prospect has been good on his early days in Milwaukee, earning his first career hit during his first appearance on Saturday. Wiemer showed off his speed on a bloop single to right, turning the hit into a double.

Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser will start the season on the injured list, the Brewers announced on March 29th. The right-hander is suffering from groin tightness, and is expected to miss 3 weeks. He has an ERA of 3.97 in 106 career appearances with the Brewers.

Keston Hiura

Hiura will start the 2023 season in Triple-A Nashville, as he cleared waivers on March 28th. It’s been an up and down career with the Brewers for Hiura, as he’s batted just .238 with 50 home runs in four seasons in Milwaukee

This Week’s Games