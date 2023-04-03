Turang’s grand slam highlights 10-0 victory over Mets

One of the storylines going into the season was how would the Brewers handle the rising starts waiting for their chance in Triple-A. Once they get the call, how would they respond? The injury to Luis Urias has expedited that process, forcing young guys such as Brice Turang to get regular playing time these first two series of the season. Going into the first home series, it seems all eyes have been on the young guys to see what their development will be.

So far, so good for the young trio.

Today marked a historic day for one rookie Brewer, as Brice Turang highlighted a day full of fireworks with the first home run of his career, a grand slam that would push the Brewers to a dominating 10-0 win over the New York Mets.

The offensive got things rolling in the 3rd. Brice Turang made his speed known early, as a walk and stolen base got him into scoring position with no outs. Now on second, Jesse Winker was able to drive him in with some timely two-out hitting, giving the Brewers an early 1-0 advantage. The lead would grow to 3-0 an inning later, as Brian Anderson (the hitter) knocked the first home run of the season for the Brewers. Brian Anderson (the broadcaster) was on the call to break it down:

First HR of the season belongs to Brian Anderson!#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/mkTmJsROtl — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 3, 2023

The Brewers entered the 5th with everything clicking. Freddy Peralta had already protected a 3-0 lead, allowing just three hits up to that point. One of those hits could have put the Mets in a position to score, but Joey Wiemer was able to throw out the sure-footed Daniel Vogelbach from turning a single into a double.

In the bottom of the 5th is when the floodgates opened and the Brewers had their early moment of the season. With the score now 6-0, the Brewers loaded the bases for rookie Brice Turang. Turang, having already accounted for a run earlier, connected on an off-speed pitch, launching his first career home run into right field and giving the Brewers a 10-0 lead. Per Sarah Langs on Twitter, Turang is just the 4th Brewer to hit a grand slam as his first MLB home run and is the first to do it since Shaunn Marcum back in 2011.

The grand slam ignited the packed American Family Field into a frenzy. With his family in the stands, Turang gave a curtain call to the Brewers faithful. In a season so young, the rookies on this Brewers squad have given the fans plenty to cheer about. The home run gave Turang two hits, four RBI, two runs, a stolen base, and a walk in his American Family Field debut.

On the mound, Freddy Peralta was able to carry the momentum from the spring into his first start. The right-hander ended up giving 6 innings of work, striking out 7 and allowing 3 hits on 0 earned runs. With the big advantage, the bullpen kept the Mets off the board as the Brewers cruised to their first home win of the season, 10-0.

The Brewers will try to keep the good times rolling tomorrow night, as Wade Miley goes up against Max Scherzer. The first pitch is at 6:40 pm and you can watch the action on Bally Sports Wisconsin, or listen on the Brewers Radio Network.