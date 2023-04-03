Brewers Minor League Roundup Week #1

Each week, I’ll be bringing you a roundup of the Brewers minor league affiliates, including score updates, key players, and more. Here is the week one roundup, up to the week ending Sunday.

AAA Nashville

The Sounds were the only Brewers minor league affiliate in action this weekend, going 2-1 to kick off their season. Nashville took two of three from the Louisville Bats, including a sweep of a doubleheader on Saturday.

On offense, Keston Hiura and Tyler Naquin each kicked off their seasons with home runs. Hiura went 2-for-5 on the week with three RBIs, while Naquin got two hits of his own. Sal Frelick, who just missed the Opening Day roster, slashed .273/.429/.455 with three hits of his own on the week, stealing two bases in three attempts. As a team, Nashville slashed .209/.345/.341 with two homers and 10 runs scored in the series victory.

On the mound, Janson Junk and Colin Rea each had strong starts. Junk went five innings and allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out five. Rea went three innings, allowing two unearned runs on three hits while striking out four. Elvis Peguero looked good in his only appearance out of the bullpen, going two scoreless innings with five strikeouts and two walks. As a team, the Sounds staff finished with a league-best 2.00 ERA across 27 innings, striking out 29 batters.

The Sounds will continue play this week with six games against the Memphis Redbirds (1-2) on the road, beginning on Tuesday.

Performances by Top 10 Brewers Prospects (Weekly Performance; Season Totals)