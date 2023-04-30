Game Thread #28: Milwaukee Brewers (18-9) vs. Los Angeles Angels (14-14)

The Brewers enter today’s game on a three-game winning streak, and they can sweep the Angels this afternoon to finish the homestand. Colin Rea is on the mound for the afternoon start. The Brewers are giving a few of the regulars the day off this afternoon.
Time to break out the brooms.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 30, 2023
Set for the series finale ⚾️— Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) April 30, 2023
