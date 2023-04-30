Brewers shut out by Angels 3-0

Box Score

The Brewers went for the sweep this afternoon against the Angels. While Colin Rea put up a good start, the Brewers offense couldn’t back him up and were shut out 3-0.

Rea went five innings and struck out nine. He only allowed four baserunners (three hits and a walk), but two of those went for solo home runs. Jake Lamb hit a solo home run in the second inning, and Shohei Ohtani added a solo home run in the third. Those were the only two runs that Rea allowed.

Unfortunately, the Brewers offense couldn’t come through. They recorded just three hits and four walks. They were spread out among the offense and no Brewer reached base more than once. Brian Anderson and Joey Wiemer recorded doubles, but the offense was 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

In the bullpen, Jake Cousins allowed a single walk but nothing else in 1 1⁄ 3 innings of work. Hoby Milner entered in the seventh and immediately got a lineout, but allowed two singles and a walk to the next three batters. That increased the Angels lead to 3-0. Joel Payamps finished the seventh, and Tyson Miller made his Brewers debut, pitching the last two innings and allowing no baserunners.

The Brewers have the day off on Monday before traveling to Colorado to face the Rockies, who have old friends Brent Suter and Mike Moustakas on the roster. Freddy Peralta will start game one, while the Rockies have not announced their starter yet. First pitch is at 7:40 p.m.