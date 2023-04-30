Brewers acquire Trevor Megill from Twins

After the Brewers sent Javy Guerra back to the Rays on Friday, they added another pitcher to the system to balance it out. Today, they announced that they have acquired RHP Trevor Megill from the Twins. In return, the Brewers will send back a player to be named later and cash.

Megill is 29 years old and was originally drafted by the Padres in 2015. He then was acquired by the Cubs in the Rule 5 draft in 2019, and made his debut in 2021.

In his first season, he posted an 8.37 ERA and a 5.62 FIP in 23 2⁄ 3 IP. He was placed on waivers and acquired by the Twins after the 2021 season, where posted a 4.80 ERA and a 3.29 FIP in 45 innings. In his two years in the majors, he’s recorded a 10.4 K/9 and 3.3 BB/9. So far this year in Triple-A for the Twins, he’s had a rough start. Though he’s posted a 14.9 K/9, he also has a 13.03 ERA and 12.1 BB/9 in 9 2⁄ 3 innings pitched.

Megill was assigned to Triple-A Nashville right after the trade. According to FanGraphs, he had two options remaining entering this season. One was used to option him this season, so he will have one option remaining for next season.

In a corresponding move, the Brewers moved outfielder Garrett Mitchell to the 60-day IL. This comes as no surprise as Mitchell is expected to undergo likely season-ending surgery later this week after a shoulder injury against the Mariners in April.

Statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference and FanGraphs.