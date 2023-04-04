Game Thread #5: Milwaukee Brewers (3-1) vs. New York Mets (3-2)

After a commanding 10-0 blowout win on Sunday, the Brewers will play the second matchup in their three-game series against the Mets tonight.

Wade Miley makes his official return start as a Brewer. His mound opponent, Max Scherzer, is making his second start of the season.

Scherzer has given the Brewers fits throughout his career, posting a 2.14 ERA in 11 outings while striking out 86 in 63 regular-season innings.

Craig Counsell will roll out a similar lineup to the one he used yesterday, but Brian Anderson and Garrett Mitchell move up in the order with William Contreras receiving a night off. Victor Caratini will catch Miley.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.

Lineups: