Game Thread #5: Milwaukee Brewers (3-1) vs. New York Mets (3-2)

After a commanding 10-0 blowout win on Sunday, the Brewers will play the second matchup in their three-game series against the Mets tonight.
Wade Miley makes his official return start as a Brewer. His mound opponent, Max Scherzer, is making his second start of the season.
Scherzer has given the Brewers fits throughout his career, posting a 2.14 ERA in 11 outings while striking out 86 in 63 regular-season innings.
Craig Counsell will roll out a similar lineup to the one he used yesterday, but Brian Anderson and Garrett Mitchell move up in the order with William Contreras receiving a night off. Victor Caratini will catch Miley.
First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 CT on Bally Sports Wisconsin and 620 WTMJ.
Lineups:
Yesterday was fun, let's do it again.— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 4, 2023
Tonight's starters. #LGM— New York Mets (@Mets) April 4, 2023
Milwaukee
