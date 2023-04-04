Brewers smash five home runs, wallop Mets 9-0

For the second night in a row, the Brewers delivered a beatdown against the Mets, hitting five home runs en route to a 9-0 win on Tuesday night.

Wade Miley made his first start for the Brewers since 2018 and delivered a quality outing, firing six scoreless innings. Miley scattered five hits, struck out three, and walked none to earn his 100th career win. The Mets’ best threat came in the fifth inning, but Miley induced a groundout from Starling Marte to strand runners on first and third.

As solid as Miley was, the bats once again took center stage. The Brewers jumped on Max Scherzer early, scoring a pair of first-inning runs on a two-RBI double by Brian Anderson.

The score remained 2-0 until the home run barrage began in the sixth inning. Rowdy Tellez, Anderson and Garrett Mitchell went back-to-back-to-back off Scherzer to make it 5-0.

Anderson and Mitchell went back-to-back for a second time in the seventh as part of a four-run inning that boosted Milwaukee’s lead to 9-0. This time, Anderson’s homer was a three-run shot.

Peter Strzelecki, Hoby Milner and Javy Guerra combined to throw three scoreless innings out of the bullpen. It was the second consecutive shutout for the Brewers, who have now allowed just 10 runs in 44 innings as a pitching staff.

The Brewers have secured consecutive series wins to start their season. They’ll play the final game of the Mets series at 12:40 p.m. CT on Wednesday. Corbin Burnes looks to rebound from a shaky Opening Day start, and left-hander David Peterson will start for the Mets.